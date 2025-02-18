Pilot injured in late-night crash at airport

A 24-year-old pilot is being treated at a local hospital after his plane missed the runway Monday night in the midst of an apparent mechanical failure.

First responders from multiple agencies were called to the scene about 10:15 p.m. Feb. 17. Personnel from Texas Department of Public Safety are spearheading the investigation alongside Gladewater firefighters and police officers.

“The airport is going to be shut down pending the investigation,” Gladewater Fire Chief Mike Simmons said. “Based on what the pilot stated, he took off and lost power on takeoff, circled back to land at the airport and landed in the grass just on the side of the runway.”

In the early stages of the investigation, it’s currently unclear what time the crash occurred.

“We don’t know that yet. We don’t know how long he’s been sitting out here,” Simmons noted about 11 p.m. “The pilot was transported to the hospital with head injuries,” via Christus EMS.

“He’s out of the Dallas/Fort Worth area. My understanding is he landed here, possibly put some fuel in then was heading south to the Rusk area.”

Initially, it seems no one else was at the facility at the time.

“Not that we know of,” Simmons said. “DPS is on the scene. They’re handling the investigation.”

[COURTESY photos from GFD CHIEF MIKE SIMMONS]