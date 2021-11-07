Playoff time …

The Texas High School Playoffs start Thursday night for the Bears as they travel to Sulphur Springs to take on the Bonham Purple Warriors (5-5, 3-3), the fourth seed from District 5 3A D1. Gametime is 7pm.

Head Coach Jonny Louvier and the Bears aren’t looking past the Purple Warriors because of their 4th place finish and 5-5 record. “Bonham is an explosive team with a really good quarterback and running back, ” said Louvier when asked about the Purple Warriors. “They are a spread team that snaps the ball quickly. On defense we will need to stop their running game and force them into passing situations, ” continued Louvier.

