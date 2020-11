The (8-2, 6-0) Gladewater Bears will face the (8-2, 5-2) Mt Vernon Tigers, Friday night, November 13th in Emory Rains “Wildcat “ Stadium, in the 1st round of the Texas High School, 3A D1 playoffs. Gametime is 7pm. It will be the 4th meeting between the two schools with Gladewater leading the series 2-1.