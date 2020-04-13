Power outages throughout East Texas

Here are the current power outage maps provided by Upshur Rural Electric and SWEPCO:

https://ebill.urecc.coop/mapviewer/mapviewer.html…

http://outagemap.swepco.com.s3.amazonaws.com/e…/default.html

More than 70,000 without power after storms moved through East Texas Sunday.

ONCOR

Tyler – 1,143 customers affected

Whitehouse – 40 customers affected

Lindale – 551 customers affected

Hideaway – 183 customers affected

Van – 24 customers affected

Palestine – 33 customers affected

Nacogdoches – 34 customers affected

SWEPCO

Longview – 16,829 customers affected

White Oak – 1,257 customers affected

East Mountain – 57 customers affected

Warren City – 1,556 customers affected

Gladewater – 1,674 customers affected

Big Sandy – 628 customers affected

Hawkins – 632 customers affected

Mineola – 1,735 customers affected

Grand Saline – 1,927 customers affected

Alba – 598 customers affected

Kilgore – 1,292 customers affected

Leverett’s Chapel – 496 customers affected

Beckville – 44 customers affected

Carthage – 23 customers affected

Gill – 756 customers affected

Marshall – 1,020 customers affected

Scottsville – 262 customers affected

Diana – 149 customers affected

Gilmer – 1,222 customers affected

CHEROKEE COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ASSOCIATION

No significant outages reported

HOUSTON COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE

No significant outages reported

RUSK COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE

ZIP Code 75603- 31 customers affected

ZIP Code 75652 – 483 customers affected

ZIP Code 75662- 726 customers affected

ZIP Code 75681 – 125 customers affected

ZIP Code 75684 – 142 customers affected

ZIP Code 75691 – 200 customers affected

ZIP Code 75946 – 553 customers affected

ZIP Code 75975 – 84 customers affected

UPSHUR RURAL ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE

Cox – 567 customers affected

Bethlehem – 1,213 customers affected

Big Sandy – 1,690 customers affected

Darco – 172 customers affected

Diana – 2,064 customers affected

East Mountain – 2,366 customers affected

Gethsemane – 133 customers affected

Gilmer – 2,938 customers affected

Glenwood – 1,986 customers affected

Hall – 872 customers affected

Hallsville – 4,204 customers affected

Harleton – 1,558 customers affected

Holly Lake – 1,658 customers affected

Jefferson – 171

Kilgore – 3,298 customers affected

Lake O Pines – 1,584 customers affected

Little Mound – 1,298 customers affected

Mount Eara – 1,014 customers affected

Nesbitt – 1,064 customers affected

Noonday – 2,274 customers affected

Piney Woods – 548 customers affected

Shady Shores – 1,431 customers affected

Soules Chapel – 1,315 customers affected

WOOD COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE

Mount Vernon – 434 customers affected

Majors – 770 customers affected

Reilly – 112 customers affected

Yantis – 1,800 customers affected

Cartwright – 295 customers affected

Stout – 1,155 customers affected

Quitman – 1,945 customers affected

Perryville – 190 customers affected

Little Hope – 365 customers affected

Pine Mill – 1,040 customers affected

Mineola – 871 customers affected

New Hope – 698 customers affected

Fouke – 705 customers affected

Hawkins – 553 customers affected

Red Springs – 184 customers affected

Winona – 288 customers affected

Colfax – 101 customers affected

Friendship – 933 customers affected

Fruitvale – 69 customers affected

Grand Saline – 176 customers affected

Alba – 116 customers affected

TRINITY VALLEY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE

Canton – 108 customers affected

Outage Safety Tips:

What To Do During A Power Outage

Take practical steps to keep you and your loved ones safe during a power outage.

* Stay away from all downed lines or sparking equipment, and keep children and pets away from fallen lines and anything the lines may touch.

* Never remove debris that’s within 10 feet of a power line.

* Unplug major appliances to protect them when power comes back on.

* Leave a light turned on so you know when power is restored.

* Refuel heaters, lamps, and generators outside, and stay away from any flames or sparks. Wipe up fuel spills immediately.

* Let the power company know if you’re using a generator – this protects you and their line workers as they work to restore power.

* Never operate lanterns, heaters, or fuel-fired stoves without proper ventilation.

* Never burn charcoal indoors. It releases poisonous carbon monoxide.

* Do not let children carry candles or oil lamps.