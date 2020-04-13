Power outages throughout East Texas

Gladewater Mirror Staff
BREAKING NEWSLocal
Here are the current power outage maps provided by Upshur Rural Electric and SWEPCO:

https://ebill.urecc.coop/mapviewer/mapviewer.html…

http://outagemap.swepco.com.s3.amazonaws.com/e…/default.html

More than 70,000 without power after storms moved through East Texas Sunday.

ONCOR

Tyler – 1,143 customers affected
Whitehouse – 40 customers affected
Lindale – 551 customers affected
Hideaway – 183 customers affected
Van – 24 customers affected
Palestine – 33 customers affected
Nacogdoches – 34 customers affected

SWEPCO

Longview – 16,829 customers affected
White Oak – 1,257 customers affected
East Mountain – 57 customers affected
Warren City – 1,556 customers affected
Gladewater – 1,674 customers affected
Big Sandy – 628 customers affected
Hawkins – 632 customers affected
Mineola – 1,735 customers affected
Grand Saline – 1,927 customers affected
Alba – 598 customers affected
Kilgore – 1,292 customers affected
Leverett’s Chapel – 496 customers affected
Beckville – 44 customers affected
Carthage – 23 customers affected
Gill – 756 customers affected
Marshall – 1,020 customers affected
Scottsville – 262 customers affected
Diana – 149 customers affected
Gilmer – 1,222 customers affected
CHEROKEE COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ASSOCIATION

No significant outages reported
HOUSTON COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE

No significant outages reported
RUSK COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE

ZIP Code 75603- 31 customers affected
ZIP Code 75652 – 483 customers affected
ZIP Code 75662- 726 customers affected
ZIP Code 75681 – 125 customers affected
ZIP Code 75684 – 142 customers affected
ZIP Code 75691 – 200 customers affected
ZIP Code 75946 – 553 customers affected
ZIP Code 75975 – 84 customers affected
UPSHUR RURAL ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE

Cox – 567 customers affected
Bethlehem – 1,213 customers affected
Big Sandy – 1,690 customers affected
Darco – 172 customers affected
Diana – 2,064 customers affected
East Mountain – 2,366 customers affected
Gethsemane – 133 customers affected
Gilmer – 2,938 customers affected
Glenwood – 1,986 customers affected
Hall – 872 customers affected
Hallsville – 4,204 customers affected
Harleton – 1,558 customers affected
Holly Lake – 1,658 customers affected
Jefferson – 171
Kilgore – 3,298 customers affected
Lake O Pines – 1,584 customers affected
Little Mound – 1,298 customers affected
Mount Eara – 1,014 customers affected
Nesbitt – 1,064 customers affected
Noonday – 2,274 customers affected
Piney Woods – 548 customers affected
Shady Shores – 1,431 customers affected
Soules Chapel – 1,315 customers affected

WOOD COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE

Mount Vernon – 434 customers affected
Majors – 770 customers affected
Reilly – 112 customers affected
Yantis – 1,800 customers affected
Cartwright – 295 customers affected
Stout – 1,155 customers affected
Quitman – 1,945 customers affected
Perryville – 190 customers affected
Little Hope – 365 customers affected
Pine Mill – 1,040 customers affected
Mineola – 871 customers affected
New Hope – 698 customers affected
Fouke – 705 customers affected
Hawkins – 553 customers affected
Red Springs – 184 customers affected
Winona – 288 customers affected
Colfax – 101 customers affected
Friendship – 933 customers affected
Fruitvale – 69 customers affected
Grand Saline – 176 customers affected
Alba – 116 customers affected
TRINITY VALLEY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE

Canton – 108 customers affected

Outage Safety Tips:
What To Do During A Power Outage

Take practical steps to keep you and your loved ones safe during a power outage.

* Stay away from all downed lines or sparking equipment, and keep children and pets away from fallen lines and anything the lines may touch.
* Never remove debris that’s within 10 feet of a power line.
* Unplug major appliances to protect them when power comes back on.
* Leave a light turned on so you know when power is restored.
* Refuel heaters, lamps, and generators outside, and stay away from any flames or sparks. Wipe up fuel spills immediately.
* Let the power company know if you’re using a generator – this protects you and their line workers as they work to restore power.
* Never operate lanterns, heaters, or fuel-fired stoves without proper ventilation.
* Never burn charcoal indoors. It releases poisonous carbon monoxide.
* Do not let children carry candles or oil lamps.

