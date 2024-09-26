Primary school evacuated following major gas leak

Gladewater first responders are on the scene of a major gas leak in the 1100 block of Ricks Circle near McKinley — nearby homes and Gladewater Primary School have been evacuated.

According to fire chief and emergency coordinator Mike Simmons, city personnel were at work on a waterline when and nicked an adjacent gas feed.

“It appears to be a large line,” he said, and locals in the area were quickly evacuated. “We have about 15 homes that are affected — seven of them are vacant or chose to leave, the remainder are sheltering in place.”

Gas odors were soon reported at GPS: “Their administration chose to go ahead and evacuated.”

Five school buses were put into service to immediately relocated 333 children and faculty to the junior high.

“They’re currently working on a dismissal plan. The school district has already put out a notification parents can come and pick their kids up or wait until the end of the school day.”

CenterPoint is on the scene of the leak along with local emergency personnel.

“It’s a metal pipe that does not have a control valve on it,” requiring a tap to divert the gas flow. “They’ve got the tap in place and they’re currently trying to expose the leaking line and the damaged water pipe. We’re in a holding pattern until they get that line uncovered and figure out where the damage is.”

Courtesy photos by Mike Simmons



