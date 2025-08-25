PUBLIC HEARING SET – CLARKSVILLE CITY

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF

THE CITY OF CLARKSVILLE CITY, TX

REGARDING THE PROPOSED

2025-2026 FISCAL YEAR

ANNUAL OPERATING BUDGET

Notice is hereby given to all interested persons that the Clarksville City City Council will conduct a public

hearing on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at 6:00 PM, in the City Council Chambers, 631 US Hwy 80,

Clarksville City, TX to receive public input regarding the proposed 2025-2026 fiscal year annual operating

budget.

This budget will raise more total property taxes than last year’s budget by $15,530. This is being done by

raising the tax rate from $.65095 per $100 to a proposed tax rate of $.66701 per $100.

All interested persons will be given an opportunity to appear and be heard. If you are unable to attend,

you may submit your written view to the City Secretary at 631 US Hwy 80, Clarksville City, TX or by

calling 903-845-2681.