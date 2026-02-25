Public Input Sought on Proposed Texas Hunting Regulation Changes for 2026-27 

AUSTIN — Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is accepting public comment until March 26 for the following proposed changes to the 2026-27 Statewide Hunting and Migratory Game Bird proclamations:

Migratory Game Bird Regulations

Change the South Zone dove hunting season structure during the first segment to include an earlier regular season opening date (September 1 – October 25, 2026), eliminate the Special White-winged Dove Days, and institute standardized daily bag limits across all days in the South Zone.

Change the South Zone dove hunting season structure during the second segment to move the starting date from mid-December to the day prior to Thanksgiving (November 25 – December 29, 2026).

Upland Game Bird Regulations

Simplify regulations by aligning chachalaca and quail hunting season dates. This regulation alignment is similar to what occurred during the 2024-25 hunting season.

Close Matagorda and Wharton counties to wild turkey hunting due to the decline in wild turkey populations in these counties.

Due to the overall decline in wild turkey populations across Texas, propose to change annual bag limits to only gobblers and bearded hens in counties where either sex is currently allowed for wild turkey hunting.

Big Game Regulations

Expand “doe days” in 21 counties in the Post Oak Savannah ecoregion for white-tailed deer based on data collected from TPWD deer surveys.

Modify the definition of “muzzleloader” to allow for the use of new muzzleloading technology for the take of white-tailed deer.

Additional details on the proposed regulation changes can be found on the public comment page and in the Texas Register.

The public is encouraged to provide comment on the proposed regulation changes, and input will be considered before any action is taken by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission at its March 26 public hearing. Opportunities to provide comments for or against these proposals include: