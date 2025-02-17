Put a good shine on those boots: Chamber banquet set March 27

Gladewater Chamber of Commerce is rounding up a crew to hit the trail and head West for the organization’s 94th annual Membership Banquet.

This year’s soiree is set for 6:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 27, in the Gladewater Former Students’ Building at 2509 W. Hendricks.

The 2025 theme is ‘Legends Round-Up’ — “The ‘legends’ will be our winners,” says Chamber Trail Boss Lois Reed: “Man of the Year, Woman of the Year, Business of the Year, Educator of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Youth of the Year.”

The chamber’s organizers will be wrangling nominees for the annual awards imminently.

“Those letters will go out once the nominating committee meets this week.”

Tickets for next month’s event include admission and dinner and are $25 per person or $150 for a table of six. Reserve a spot or a set by calling Reed at the chamber at 903-845-5501.

“It’s Western-themed,” Reed said. “No suits. No ties. Wear your blue jeans and your boots.”

For this year’s guest speaker, “Donnie Gay has confirmed he’ll be here,” she added, eager to put ‘The Greatest Bull Rider of All Time’ in the spotlight.

Municipal Court Judge and Gregg County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Tim Bryan will perform the National Anthem that night and Gladewater Yamboree Duchess Ava Langford will lead the pledges.

Reed is still on the lookout for sponsors for the annual event. Sponsorship levels are $1,000 for ‘Trail Boss,’ leader of the cattle drive, and $750 for ‘Cook’ – “Did you know the cook was the second most important person on the trail?” Reed noted. A ‘Cowboy’ sponsorship is $500 in honor of those who worked the cattle while a $250 sponsorship is for ‘Wranglers,’ the youngest in the crew.