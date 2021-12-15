Ranchers Leasing Workshop 2022 dates announced, starts Jan. 10

Leasing is a common way for producers to start or expand operations. A half-day Rancher’s Leasing Workshop, designed for agricultural landowners and tenants, focuses on grazing, hunting and livestock leases. (Texas A&M AgriLife Communications photo)

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service programs are scheduled for Jan. 10 in Hallsville, Jan. 11 in Wylie; Feb. 8 in Brenham and Sept. 13 in Kerrville.

The Rancher’s Leasing Workshop is $50, and preregistration is required at https://tx.ag/AgLawEvents22 . Each participant will receive a copy of the “Ranchers Agricultural Leasing Handbook,” containing checklists and sample lease language. Lunch is included.

Tiffany Dowell Lashmet, AgriLife Extension agricultural law specialist in Amarillo, and Greg Kaase, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension agricultural economist and risk management specialist, Bryan-College Station, both with Texas A&M’s Department of Agricultural Economics, are the program presenters.

“These Ranchers Leasing Workshop events have been extremely popular over the past several years,” Lashmet said. “Over 1,200 Texans, representing over 1.6 million acres, have attended these live programs, and 100% of them would recommend them to a friend based on post-event surveys.”

Grazing, hunting, livestock leases

The half-day program is designed for agricultural landowners and tenants and is focused specifically on grazing, hunting and livestock leases.

A portion of the program is dedicated to landowner liability law and how landowners and tenants can protect themselves if someone is injured on a property they own or control. Additionally, the program highlights economic resources, budgets and decision tools.

“Dr. Kaase and I not only provide legal and economic information, but both of us having been involved in various grazing and hunting leases ourselves, we share practical advice and stories that I think really add to the workshops,” she said.

For those unable to attend the in-person workshop, there is an online version of the Rancher’s Leasing Workshop program at tx.ag/ OnlineRanchersWorkshop. The online program is $75.

For more information on the program, contact Kaase at 979-458-3348 or Lashmet at 806-677-5600.