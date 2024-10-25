READY TO SERVE | Gladewater council officially promotes police chief

Flanked by his officers, staffers, friends and family members, Gladewater Police Chief Kyle Ready was officially chosen by city council members Thursday night to lead the local department long-term. Photo by James Draper

Chief Kyle Ready’s had a firm hand on the wheel for the past six months at Gladewater Police Department – as of Thursday, his title’s official for the long-term.

He’s already had an impact on the department and the community, Mayor Brandy Flanagan reminded a crowded council chamber Oct. 17. For example, GPD’s employment retention rate is currently the highest it’s been in more than a decade.

“That is under your leadership just in a short six months,” Flanagan told the chief following the unanimous appointment.

Likewise, in his official application to become police chief, Ready emphasized local outreach and accessibility as part of a five-year outlook for the department.

“In your plan you’re highlighting programs like National Night Out and residential security surveys, dedicating a safe meeting place for internet transactions,” Flanagan noted, “really making the police department part of our community, which it should be.”

Flanked by officers, staffers, family members and friends in the council chambers at Gladewater City Hall, Ready was content to accept the promotion with a smile, handshake and few words and little fanfare last week. The council members, however, wanted to fête the chief for at least a few minutes.

“One of the most impressive things I could tell about Chief Ready is the fact that all of you showed on your days off, not on shift, carrying newborn babies,” councilman Teddy Sorrells told the gathered GPD personnel. “There is a reason why you’re here, and it’s because you respect this guy, he’s been doing a good job, he’s going to continue doing a good job. Chief Ready, we’re glad you’re here and if we can keep you for 20 more years, that’d be awesome.”

In addition to his years in law enforcement before Gladewater, Ready already had five-and-a-half years with GPD under his belt when the previous chief, Gordon Freeman, retired in April. Ready stepped up as interim.

“What Mr. Ready has done during that time has truly proven to everyone that he is highly-capable of this position,” Flanagan said. “It is such an honor for us to promote someone in-house. That is something Gladewater has lacked for a while, that you know you have the opportunity to grow here in your careers.”

One of Ready’s key goals is for the department to obtain accreditation from the Texas Police Chiefs Association Best Practices Program.

Per Flanagan, “That continues to highlight a goal of our city that if we’re going to do something, let’s do it with excellence. Thank you for that, and welcome as the police chief of Gladewater.”