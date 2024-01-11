Red Rock hosts MLK brunch Monday

“Change Starts With Me.”

That’s the theme organizers are bringing to this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day activities in Gladewater, centered on the Red Rock community.

With no parade planned for 2024, this year’s observance kicks-off at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15, at the Red Rock Community Center at 2629 South Rodeo.

The ‘MLK Gospel Brunch’ will feature chicken wings and waffles, according to co-organizer Sandra Smith of Aunt Sandra’s Boudian & More.

The program’s keynote speaker will be Dr. Sedric Clark, superintendent at Gladewater ISD, and entertainment will include a performance by the Gladewater Community Choir. The event will also include recognition of several Gladewater residents for their service to the community, including Elijah “Sonny” Anderson, Marilyn Bolden, Andre Clay, Lois Reed and ‘Ma Bell’s Kids.’

Admission for the MLK Day brunch is $10 per person, or attendees can bring five canned goods each to benefit Gladewater’s Manna House. Tickets are on sale from Odette Alexander, Raymond Johnson and Smith.

Per Smith, look forward to a parade tied to summer’s Juneteenth observance.

For more information, contact the Gladewater MLK/Juneteenth Committee.