Rediscovered orphanage cemetery dedicated

U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert and State Rep. Jay Dean joined a host of Upshur County residents Saturday morning for the unveiling of a state historical marker for the historic Dickson Colored Orphanage Ceremony in Gilmer. The orphanage, “rediscovered in 2014,” was the sole orphanage for “colored children” in Texas from 1901-1943.

The Upshur County Historical Commission has raised more than $800 for improvements to the cemetery, with hopes to raise the remaining $3,700 needed. The funds will go for fencing around the site, and road surface material in the right-of-way of 271. Fencing cost is $3,000 and the road material will cost $1,500, said the commission.

The commission and numerous volunteers have worked to clear the site of debris, identifying marker stones and setting crosses at the unmarked grave indentations. In addition, the Upshur County Road and Bridge Department cleared the path to the site, and the historical marker has been installed.

Anyone wishing to donate may call 903-801-0004, or make checks payable to the Upshur County Historical Commission, housed in the old post office at 119 Simpson Street on the downtown Gilmer square.

Read more about the rediscovered cemetery in next week’s Gladewater Mirror.

