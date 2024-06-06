Remembering D-Day

On June 6, 1944, Allied forces crossed the English Channel and landed on the beaches of Normandy, France in a massive offensive to liberate Western Europe from the occupation of Nazi Germany. With 176,000 troops arriving by landing craft and ships, as well as nearly 14,000 aircraft, the Allied forces were able to secure Northern France within three months despite a vicious effort by Nazi forces.

Thousands of American and Allied lives were lost but not in vain as this Invasion of German occupied France lead to Victory and restored Liberty.

(Photo: “The Jaws of Death” – An official U.S. Coast Guard photograph by CPHOM Robert F. Sargent, USCG. A Coast Guard-manned LCVP from the U.S.S. Samuel Chase disembarks U.S. troops on the morning of 6 June 1944 at Omaha Beach.)