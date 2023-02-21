Rep. Nathan Moran Profile Interview on C-SPAN

C-SPAN has interviewed more than half of the nearly 80 new members of the U.S. House of Representatives including Rep. Nathan Moran (R-TX). In these C-SPAN profile interviews, freshman members discussed their upbringing, careers, political philosophy and more.

Rep. Moran spoke to C-SPAN about his upbringing at a bible college campus, his father sparking a love for public service, and why he studied Russian as an undergraduate.

https://www.c-span.org/video/?525556-3/rep-nathaniel-moran-profile-interview