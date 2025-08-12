Republic Services secures destination for recycling collection at City Hall 

The raging fire that destroyed Rivers Recycling in Summer 2024 put a hard pause on area-wide recycling efforts – at long last, with new options shaping up, Republic Services is eager to resume its green initiatives in local communities.

That includes Gladewater, of course, where the East Texas waste disposal operation maintains an open-to-the-public recycling drop-off behind City Hall.

According to Republic Services Manager of Municipal Services Gene Keenon, increasing activity at the still-new Northeast Texas Regional MRF – Materials Recovery Facility – means there’s finally a destination for local recyclables.

“July 16, the recycle center gave us the green light for the commercial cans and our drop-off roll-offs that are stationed at a few of the cities,” Keenon confirmed.

The Rivers Recycling facility on FM1252 caught fire in mid-June of last year. Republic Services immediately notified its partner communities to encourage residents to keep up their recycling efforts and stay tuned for updates on a new strategy.

However, Rivers Recycling’s initial plans to rebuild and reopen within six months were pushed back to eight months then a year as costs and complications arose. Eventually, those plans were scrapped entirely.

Meanwhile, the development of the 50,000-square foot NETX MRF put another option on the map at 2306 Hwy. 259 in Kilgore. Operations have been scaling up gradually, ensuring locals will be able to count on regular recycling once they get the ‘Go’ sign from the new facility.

“They’re seeing how well they can keep up and process with that equipment,” Keenon added.

There’s no set ETA on when the MRF will be able to take on the volume of curbside recycling from area communities, but Gladewater residents can drop-off their set-asides right now.

Previously, “I helped City of Gladewater get a grant from East Texas Council of Governments to buy a recycle roll-off,” Keenon recalled, and he’s glad to see its contents headed for material recovery once again.