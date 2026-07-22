RIDE & SHINE | Church volunteers put sparkle back in local seniors’ wheels

The chrome’s shining and the wheels are squeaky clean and ready to roll at Sentinel Gardens.

A dozen volunteers from Gladewater Church of the Nazarene brought suds and sunshine to the Money Street assisted living facility Saturday.

“We were just thinking how we could reach out to the community, especially those who don’t get visits often at nursing homes,” says Karla Griffin, co-organizer of the July 18 Wheelchair Wash.

Brainstorming with Michele Stone, another leader on the congregation’s Missions effort, the pair happened on the idea online and soon found ready, willing, able and eager helpers looking to bless wheelchair- and walker-bound residents.

“It was an easy outreach,” Griffin said, “to visit them and show them that we care about them and are thinking about them.

“There were a few that stayed out there the whole time.”

The volunteers made it festive, with decorative washing stations, bubble machines and costume pieces to add atmosphere.

“We got through every chair, all the walkers that did come out,” Griffin added, sprucing up about 16 pieces of equipment in a half-hour or so. “It was just wiping down their chairs, so it was really easy.”

The Nazarene team included Griffin and Stone, Pastor Charlie Ashby, Alexis Ferrero, Marcia Mackey, Kandy Nichols, Carlis Stone, Stoney Stone, Melody Taylor, Shanda Wheeler, Brandon Wheeler and Cindy Williams.

For all of $40 for supplies, the gift of time and plenty of smiles to share, it was a simple service, but it had an impact.

“We all pooled our resources. It was just wiping down their chairs, so it was really easy,” Griffin added: “They loved that we came out there to love on them. They were so excited

“We want to do it again.”