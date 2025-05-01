River swells after substantial mid-week weather

Unsurprisingly, Wednesday night’s glut of rainfall had an immediate impact on the local level of the Sabine River.

As of 9:15 a.m. Thursday, May 1, the observed level near Gladewater was at 19.8 feet after climbing about 9.5 feet from the previous afternoon.

As run-off continues to collect in the waterway, the forecast anticipates a peak at 25.8 feet Sunday morning, but there’s more precipitation in the forecast throughout Friday and into Saturday.

The City of Gladewater cautioned residents to take care Wednesday evening.

“Due to ongoing thunderstorms, some roads in and around Gladewater may experience flooding. Please use extreme caution when driving and never attempt to cross flooded roadways — turn around, don’t drown.”

Those conditions may be exacerbated into the weekend.

“If you must be on the road, slow down and turn on your hazard lights to help other drivers see you during heavy rainfall and low visibility. Stay alert, stay safe, and check local weather updates regularly.”