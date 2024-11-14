Roaster brews new venture at WOISD

A conservative coffee roaster is ditching the “demon social media companies” to put his marketing dollars to best use — bolstering the budgets of school districts.

Pass on the popcorn, candy bars, cookie dough and discount card fundraisers, Minutemen Coffee CEO Don Aman told White Oak ISD trustees Monday night. Instead, partner with the local roastery and share in the profits from a product the average American consumes to the tune of nine pounds per year.

Headquartered now on White Oak’s Lone Star Parkway and already a sponsor of Roughneck football, “We are political refugees from the Communist state of Washington,” Aman quipped Nov. 11. Now, with the new Champion’s Choice Coffee Co. venture, “The whole mission is to take the marketing money we were spending and give it to the schools. You guys already have, basically, a sales force. You already have a network in place.

“I know you guys have come into an absolutely nasty deficit. Hopefully with the right partnership we could put an extra $10,000 in your pocket every month.”

Upfront investment for the idea would be $2,500 to cover graphic design and development of a landing page for the Roughnecks. Notably, Longview ISD has already become the first district to sign up, and while Aman’s Monday night visit to WOISD was only an initial presentation item, he found a warm welcome from the school board members.

“It’s a pretty cool offer,” trustee David Carr said.

For Aman, “There’s really no ‘sell’ here. It’s just an opportunity we saw that we needed to fill. I can keep the money. I can give it to social media. The colleges sure don’t need it.”

According to WOISD Board President Lance Noll, “We do.”

– By James Draper