Rodeo Roundup

It’s a wrap … The 87th Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo is now in the record books following Saturday night’s action. And the numbers prove it was a great time for all – as 12,575 rodeo fans filled the stands over four days, beating last year’s attendance figures.

A lot of cowboys and cowgirls like Ayden Dale, Lane McGehee, Remey Parrott, Sterling Crawley and Kaycee Killingsworth left with big money in their pockets, while many more will be headed to their next stop with high hopes of finishing in the money.

For the Round-Up Rodeo, it was a big night as the stands sold out and director Ashley Smith was honored with the “Director of the Year” award. Other 2024 honorees included Little Miss Rodeo Queen Savanna Sieber, Jr. Miss Rodeo Queen Kaetynn Santellan and Miss Gladewater Rodeo Queen 2024 Alexa Helman. In addition two highly coveted awards – that being the “Silver Spurs” given to Jackie Crawford of Stephenville, Tx., and the annual “Wrangler of the Year” award given to Sierra Moore. Trey Kimzey captured his second Xtreme Bull win on Wednesday night at the Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo’s CAPCO Gladewater Round-Up Xtreme Bulls”John Quintana Memorial.” Kimzey, of Strong City, OK, recorded a score 87 to top his competitors.

This years’s finals are as follows:

Bareback riding: 1. Lane McGehee, 84.5 points on Generations Pro Rodeo’s Dough Boy, $1,849; 2. Bodee Lammers, 84, $1,401; 3. Brayze Schill, 82.5, $1,008; 4. Luke Thrash, 78, $672; 5. Tim Murphy, 75, $392; 6. Stetson Bierman, 73, $280.

Steer wrestling: 1. Remey Parrott, 3.7 seconds, $2,292; 2. Termaine Debose, 3.9, $1,993; 3. Gary Gilbert, 4.1, $1,694; 4. Jay Williamson, 4.2, $1,395; 5. Heath Thomas, 4.3, $1,096; 6. Holden Myers, 4.5, $797; 7. Justin Shaffer, 4.6, $498; 8. (tie) Bray Armes and Mitch Hutto, 5.1, $100 each.

Team roping: 1. Peyton Walters/Brandon Gonzales, 4.7 seconds, $1,735 each; 2. Zane Murphy/Colton Tate, 4.9, $1,508; 3. Cody Russell/Cody Egusquiza, 5.4, $1,282; 4. Brandon Farris/Braden Harmon, 5.7, $1,056; 5. Justin Lovell/Michael Fortenberry, 9.9, $830; 6. Jayse Tettenhorst/Troll Tettenhorst, 10.5, $603; 7. Manny Egusquiza Jr./Evan Arnold, 11.2, $377; 8. Casey Tew/Cody Tew, 14.3, $151.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Sterling Crawley, 85 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s R watson’s Walki, $1,997; 2. Chase Brooks, 84, $1,531; 3. Brandon Lansford, 83.5, $1,131; 4. Ryder Sanford, 82.5, $732; 5. Parker Fleet, 81.5, $466; 6. Logan Cook, 81, $333; 7. Parker Kempfer, 80, $266; 8. Brady Hill, 78.5, $200.

Tie-down roping: 1. Cody McCartney, 8.3 seconds, $2,540; 2. Roan Hudson, 8.4, $2,209; 3. Chris McCuistion, 8.9, $1,878; 4. Marty Yates, 9.0, $1,546; 5. Marcos Costa, 9.4, $1,215; 6. (tie) Tyson Arledge and Lane Webb, 10.0, $718 each; 8. (tie) Neil Dove and Robert Mathis, 10.2, $110 each.

Barrel racing: 1. Kaycee Killingsworth, 17.03 seconds, $2,091; 2. Chloe Gray, 17.09, $1,777; 3. (tie) Shelley Morgan and Caley Walkoviak, 17.10, $1,359 each; 5. Taylor Carver, 17.20, $1,045; 6. (tie) Krystal Dillman and Jamie Olsen, 17.23, $627 each; 8. LaTricia Duke, 17.25, $418; 9. Emma Abbott, 17.26, $366; 10. Alyssa Urbanek, 17.30, $314; 11. Abby Pursifull, 17.32, $261; 12. Tillar King, 17.34, $209.

Breakaway: 1. Brighton Bauman, 1.7 seconds, $2,540.53; 2. Jordan Hollabaug, 2 seconds, $2,177.60; 3. Martha Angelone, 2.1 seconds, $1,693.69; 3. Cassidy Boggs, 2.1 seconds, $1,693.69; 5. Anna Dietrich, 2.3 seconds, $750.06

Bull riding: 1. Ayden Dale, 88 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Desert Twister, $2,533; 2. Hudson Bolton, 87.5, $1,942; 3. Trey Holston, 86.5, $1,435; 4. Jadon Hayes, 85, $929; no other qualified rides.

Total payoff: $68,547. Stock contractor: Rafter G Rodeo. Sub-contractors: Frontier Rodeo, Generations Pro Rodeo and Big Rafter Rodeo. Rodeo secretary: Lauranne Smith. Timers: Terri Gay and Raine Gilley. Announcers: Don Gay and Greg Simas. Specialty act: John Harrison. Bullfighters: Judd Napier and Mike Driver. Clown/barrelman: John Harrison. Flankman: Summer Gay. Chute boss: Rafael Mosqueda. Pickup men: Skeete Abbott and James Rogers. Music director: Jesse Knudsen.