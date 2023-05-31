Rodeo tickets on sale now

Dirt Road Tickets is the official ticketing company for the Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo, which is JUne 7-10. If you purchase tickets through any other website/entity, you risk being scammed or paying way over the asking price of our tickets. Tickets are $16.

How to purchase tickets:

1. Click this link: https://dirtroadtickets.com/gladewater-round-up-rodeo…/

2. Go to our website, Gladewaterrodeo.com. Click the tickets link. This will take you to Dirt Road Tickets.

3. Purchase tickets at the box office on the dates of our rodeo.