Dirt Road Tickets is the official ticketing company for the Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo, which is JUne 7-10. If you purchase tickets through any other website/entity, you risk being scammed or paying way over the asking price of our tickets. Tickets are $16.
How to purchase tickets:
1. Click this link: https://dirtroadtickets.com/gladewater-round-up-rodeo…/
2. Go to our website, Gladewaterrodeo.com. Click the tickets link. This will take you to Dirt Road Tickets.
3. Purchase tickets at the box office on the dates of our rodeo.
Rodeo tickets on sale now
