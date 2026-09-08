Roughneck’s gridiron standout returns for meet-and-greet event this weekend

One of White Oak’s local legends is heading back to town this week – WOISD alum, National Football League veteran and Texas High School Football Hall of Famer Mike Barber’s warming up his autograph hand for Sept. 11.

The Friday evening meet-and-greet begins at 6 p.m. during an ‘Ultimate Roughneck Tailgate’ hosted by the school district along with the White Oak Athletic Boosters and Band Boosters.

“He’s been very, very easy to deal with and very gracious,” White Oak ISD Superintendent Jack Parker said. “I think he’s excited about coming back home.”

The Roughnecks face Arp Friday night with Barber cheering on the players.

“He’s going to speak to the team and do a pregame talk,” Parker said. In addition to signing autographs that evening, “I’m going to have him on my podcast that morning.”

It’s a boon for the community to have someone who’s played at Barber’s level, Parker said, someone who’s achieved what he has.

“I think the kids need to see that. They need to see what hard work and determination will do for you.”

There will be 250 complimentary 8-by-10 photos of Barber ready for signature while supplies last.

“Hopefully that will bring out some of our White Oak community members who watched Mike play and saw him in the NFL,” Parker added. “Hopefully it will get them excited to come out to the ballgame that night.”

It’s a great opportunity to honor one of the school’s standouts, Parker said, and his particular accomplishments.

“Barber was a force,” WOISD announced, a quarterback and linebacker who finished his high school career in 1972 with All-State and All-American Honors. He amassed 1,489 rushing yards, 2,329 passing yards and 31 touchdowns.

Barber was also a Texas state champion in the 120-yard hurdles and 440-yard relay.

An All-American tight end at Louisiana Tech, Barber was a second-round pick in the NFL Draft in 1976, playing six years with the Houston Oilers before stints with the Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Broncos. He notched 10 total seasons in the NFL with 222 catches, 2,788 yards and 17 touchdowns.

The celebrated Roughneck went on to coach high school football and also established Mike Barber Ministries. Barber was inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame in 2000.