Roughnecks have days left for summer 2026

The back-to-school countdown’s shifted to White Oak, and the Roughnecks’ annual Meet the Teacher event is fast-approaching.

This year’s campus tours are set for Monday, Aug. 10, running from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. overall.

The various campuses have staggered start times for the hour-long events with White Oak’s primary school students set for 4:30 p.m. followed by intermediate at 5 p.m. and middle schoolers at 5:30 p.m.

White Oak High School’s Meet the Teacher activities run 6-7 p.m. the same evening before classes kick-off Wednesday, Aug. 12 for the 2026-2027 school year.

Per the district calendar, Thanksgiving Break runs Nov. 25-27, Winter Break is set for Dec. 21 to Jan. 1, 2027, Spring Break is schedule March 8-12 and the Last Day of School will be May 20, 2027.