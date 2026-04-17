Sales tax holiday set April 25-27 for emergency supplies

AUSTIN — Acting Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock reminds Texans they can purchase certain items tax free during the state’s Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday, which begins at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, and ends at midnight on Monday, April 27.

“From hailstorms to hurricanes, Texans know the importance of being prepared when bad weather hits,” Hancock said. “This sales tax holiday provides a great opportunity to stock up on supplies and save a little money while you’re at it.”

The Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts estimates shoppers will save about $2.4 million in state and local sales taxes during the tax holiday, which was approved by the Texas Legislature in 2015.

There’s no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase. These include:

household batteries, fuel containers and flashlights priced less than $75;

hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced less than $300; and

portable generators priced less than $3,000.

For purchases made online, note that delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges are part of the sales price. If the emergency preparation supply being purchased is taxable, the delivery charge is also taxable. Consider these charges when determining whether an item can be purchased tax free during the holiday.

For example, if you purchase a portable generator online for $2,999 with a $50 delivery charge, the total sales price is $3,049. Because the total sales price of the portable generator is more than $3,000, tax is due on the $3,049 sales price.

Purchases that do not qualify include:

batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles;

camping stoves and camping supplies;

chainsaws;

plywood;

extension ladders and stepladders; and

tents.

A complete list of emergency preparation supplies that may be purchased tax free can be found on the Comptroller’s website.