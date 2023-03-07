San Jacinto Museum and Battleground Announce San Jacinto Day Celebration  

The San Jacinto Museum and Battlefield Association (SJMBA) and the Texas Historical Commission (THC) are proud to announce the 2023 San Jacinto Day Celebration on April 22, 2023. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site.

This year’s event promises to be a fun-filled day of history and reenactments, celebrating the 187th anniversary of the Battle of San Jacinto. Visitors can expect to hear the booming of cannons, the cracking of musket fire, and the shouts of “Remember the Alamo!” as reenactors dressed in period clothing make the epic events of April 1836 come alive.

Reenactments throughout the day will recreate the dramatic events that led to one of the most decisive and impactful military victories in the history of North America.

Representatives from the other major Texas Revolution sites will also be present to share their parts in the story that ended with the Battle of San Jacinto. Visitors can step back in time to revolutionary Texas and participate in hands-on, interactive activities. All events are family-friendly.

Food trucks and a variety of other vendors will be available for on-site purchases. The San Jacinto Museum will also be open to visitors.

Due to limited parking, ride shares, and carpooling are encouraged and appreciated. A drop-off location near the San Jacinto Monument will be provided.