Second annual CAST for Kids fishing excursion set May 31

Lake Gladewater’s second C.A.S.T. for Kids fishing event is coming up May 31.

The moniker aims to cultivate young anglers with special needs, inviting them to ‘Catch A Special Thrill’ through a quality outdoor recreational experience centered on fishing, boating and celebrating the outing’s special guests.

According to the organizers, “C.A.S.T. for Kids events are designed for children with special needs from ages 6-18. Events are free for children to attend, and all children leave with their very own fishing equipment!”

With more than 7,000 children participating across the country each year, volunteer coordinators like local Joey Walker raise $4,000 per outreach such as the second annual excursion at Lake Gladewater. Proceeds cover 40 sets of rod-and-reels, plaques, hats and shirts to commemorate the day.

Kids must be accompanied by their parent or guardian during the entire event. After check-in, participants are paired with a volunteer boater for 2-3 hours of fishing following by lunch and an awards ceremony.

“We meet, we empower, we fish, we eat and we celebrate.”

Accessible for all special needs, pre-registration is required and opens about 90 days prior to the event. Space is limited, so families are encouraged to sign up soon via castforkids.org/event/lakegladewater/

Hosted courtesy of sponsors like Texas Farm Bureau Insurance and local volunteers, help is needed for everything from greeting and registration to fishing, serving lunch, cleanup and more.

For more information, contact Joey Walker (903-241-3882) or Patricia Walker (903-635-2899) or email lakegladewater@castforkids.org.