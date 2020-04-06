Second COVID-19 Related Death in Smith County

NET Health has confirmed the second death in East Texas related to COVID-19.

The individual is a 56 year-old male who NET Health announced as the singular confirmed case of COVID-19 in the city of Troup.“Our prayers and our sympathy are extended to the family during the time of their tragic loss”, expresses Mayor Joe Carlyle.

The first COVID-19-related death in Smith County was a 91 year-old male who resided in the City of Hideaway.

Five new positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Smith County have also been confirmed and the Smith County COVID-19 Dashboard is updated as of Sunday, April 5, 2020.

The total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Smith County is sixty-two (62).

“Community spread means there is more than one possible source for COVID-19 to become acquired by any individual, “says George Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of NET Health. “The public has the responsibility, more than ever, to follow recommendations from health officials, such as physical distancing yourself from others as much as possible, while also remaining socially connected with family members and friends using technology.”

If you have been exposed to a sick traveler, or have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, and you are experiencing fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, please contact your healthcare provider.

If you believe you have COVID-19 symptoms, please be sure to call before going to your doctor or emergency department to prevent any potential spread. More info about ways to slow disease transmission are maintained at https://www.NETHealthCOVID19.org.