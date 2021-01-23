Senate Redistricting Committee Seeks Public Input

INSTRUCTIONS FOR REGISTERED WITNESSES Joining the Videoconference: 1. Up to 30 minutes prior to the hearing, sign in to the Zoom meeting by clicking the link in your confirmation email. When prompted, enter the passcode provided in your confirmation email. (Note: if you need assistance, visit https://zoom.us/join or call Zoom customer service at 1-888-799-9666). 2. Once you have entered the passcode, you will be placed in the waiting room. You will remain in the waiting room until it is your turn to testify. While you wait to be recognized, please watch the hearing livestream at https://senate.texas.gov/events.php. Testifying via Videoconference: 1. The Chair will call registered witnesses in small groups during the public testimony portion of the regional hearing. When your name is called, committee staff will admit you from the Zoom waiting room. Once you are admitted, make sure your camera is enabled, and mute or turn off the hearing livestream. After you are admitted from the waiting room, you will be able to continue watching the regional hearing on Zoom as you wait to be called to provide testimony. 2. When it is your turn to testify, the Chair will ask you to state your name and who you represent for the record. Make sure to unmute your microphone before speaking. When providing testimony, your camera will be publicly displayed so that the committee members and the public will be able to see you provide testimony. You must have your camera on and be visible to the committee in order to testify. 3. To ensure that everyone has an opportunity to participate, public testimony will be limited by the Chair. The Chair will inform all participants at the start of the hearing the time limit that public witnesses will have to provide testimony. Please plan your testimony accordingly. 4. During and/or after your testimony, Senate members may ask you questions, which will not count against your time to provide testimony. 5. After your testimony, you will be released from the videoconference and may livestream the remainder of the hearing at https://senate.texas.gov/events.php. Written Comments: Any member of the public may submit written comments and attachments to the committee at any time throughout the legislative redistricting process. To submit written comments and attachments via the public-input portal, please visit the committee’s website at https://senate.texas.gov/cmte.php?c=625. All comments and attachments received via the public-input portal are shared with all committee members and maintained in the committee’s official records. Livestreaming: The livestream of the regional hearing is available here: https://senate.texas.gov/events.php