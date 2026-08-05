Shelves are bare, in need of fare for Manna House

Gladewater’s Manna House food pantry is in dire need of a quick injection of items after assisting a steady stream of families Monday.

The stock’s running low, according to Gladewater Chamber of Commerce’s Lois Reed, wearing out her shoe leather to help spread the word Aug. 3.

“They gave away 18 boxes today,” she said, depleting a substantial amout of key stock. “There’s no cereal, no meat and very few canned goods on the shelves.”

Any and all donations are welcome and appreciated as the nonprofit’s dedicated volunteers work to keep locals in groceries. Any variety of food items help, Reed said, and cash donations go far as well – Manna House’s workers will gladly go purchase more stock to keep a healthy flow of helping going out the door.

“If we served 18 boxes today in two hours, you know the need is out there.”

Manna House of Gladewater is open 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from January through November at 517-A East Broadway Avenue, attached to Gladewater City Hall. Reach the food pantry at 903-845-3128, and learn more online at mannahouseofgladewater.org.

Digital donations can be made anytime via donorbox.org/manna-house-of-gladewater

Donations of food, clothing and other contributions are accepted during normal operating hours. Checks can also be dropped off at American Canopies on 171 N. Main Street during normal business hours.

The Gladewater Mirror welcomes grocery donations for the operation at 211 N. Main Street.

MANNA HOUSE RULES & GUIDELINES

• Households are eligible to receive 1 food box a month.

• Clothing is available during our usual hours, when helpers are available. Quantity taken is subject to limitation if warranted.

• Picture ID must be presented at each visit.

• Proof of residence in our community is required at registration.

• People living just outside our community and those that are homeless will be considered on an individual basis.

• Larger boxes are issued to larger families. However, there can only be one box provided for each address, no matter how many individuals are living in the home.

DONATE ONLINE

donorbox.org/manna-house-of-gladewater