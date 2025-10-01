Shorter Days Bring Deadly Risks for Walkers in Texas

TxDOT Urges Vigilance During Deadliest Month for Pedestrians

AUSTIN – On a Sunday afternoon last fall, Brenna Cole-Pickrel laced up her shoes and headed out for a jog with her dog Daisy. Brenna never made it home.

A recently married major in the U.S. Air Force, 31-year-old Cole-Pickrel was serving as a security expert at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland when she was struck in a San Antonio crosswalk. She died on Oct. 2, 2024.

“Brenna had a brilliant mind, a warm heart and an unwavering commitment to helping others,” her mother, Linda Cole, said. “She served her country proudly and we mourn her loss every day. It hurts to know that it could have been prevented.”

Help protect pedestrians by driving like a Texan

Cole-Pickrel was one of the 773 people killed while walking on Texas roads last year. In Texas, we look out for each other, whether you’re a service member or civilian, and that doesn’t end when you get behind the wheel.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is sharing Brenna’s story to remind Texans of their responsibility to always watch out for pedestrians and to drive like a Texan: kind, courteous and safe.

“This time of year, Texans may be more inclined to get outside to enjoy the cooler weather, but fewer daylight hours can create darker, riskier conditions,” TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said. “We can all do our part to help keep each other safe by taking precautions whether you’re driving down the road or walking in your neighborhood.”

October is deadliest month for pedestrians

Traffic records show pedestrian-involved crashes and fatalities typically peak this time of year, and most happen at night. In October 2024, 89 people were killed while walking on Texas roads and another 143 suffered serious injuries.

To help prevent more tragedies, TxDOT will be putting vital safety messages in front of drivers and pedestrians alike this month. In addition to TV and radio spots, billboards and digital advertising, TxDOT will deploy street teams of walking billboards around the state in places where motorists and people on foot share the road.

Texans should follow these safety tips

For drivers:

Stay alert. Look out for pedestrians everywhere, at all times.

Stop. Yield for pedestrians in crosswalks.

Yield the right of way to pedestrians when turning.

Pay attention. Put your phone away before you begin driving. Be prepared if pedestrians enter your path.

Be cautious when passing stopped vehicles. They can block your view of pedestrians.

Follow speed limits. Drive to conditions.

Be especially careful if you drive a large SUV or pickup truck. They have large blind spots in front that can make it hard to see pedestrians.

For pedestrians: