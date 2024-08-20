Simple security upgrade set for local airport

Thefts at Gladewater Municipal Airport, coupled with a drive to enhance the public field’s professional appearance, have prompted local officials to invest in a security fence at the 124-acre site on the south end of the city.

Notably, the fence won’t complete encircle the property due to topography issues, and local taxpayers’ will only be covering a portion of the $45,000 pricetag thanks to grant funding from Texas Department of Transportation.

In its administration of the Routine Airport Maintenance Program (RAMP), TxDOT matches local government investment with grants of up to $100,000 “for maintenance to airside and landside needs.”

It’s a 90/10 match, Gladewater City Manager Charlie Smith told council members Aug. 8, putting the city’s contribution at just more than $4,500 based on a recent quote.

The project will include the installation of an automatic gate in addition to the security fencing. The gate will probably be left open during the day and locked at night, Smith added.

“It’s partly for appearance, but having a locked gate will keep people just pulling in there with a trailer” and making off with someone’s private property, council member Rocky Hawkins said. “Some guy had his four-wheeler stolen out of there.”

There were two options on the table for council consideration Thursday: a fence comprised of basic chain-link at $45,250 or a black, nylon-coated chain link topped with barb wire for $49,975.

“You get five or 10 years more out of the coated one than you do the other,” Smith noted, but the airport’s volunteer board expressed concerns about the appearance of the pricier option, preferring simple chain-link for broader appeal.

Priced under $50,000 for the overall effort, the development doesn’t require the city to put the project out for bid.

“We’re on a timeframe now because we have to have that money spent by the end of August,” Smith noted. It took some time to narrow down the options; in the end, “They were adamant they wanted to go with the plain.

According to council member Kevin Clark, “I see the bang for the buck in going for the slightly more expensive and getting more use, but I’m also inclined to go with what the board wants. It’s the aesthetic they’re looking for out there, and it goes with their professionalism.”

Hawkins’ motion to approve the grant for the standard chain link fence was unanimously-approved.