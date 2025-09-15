Sixty teams pitch in for second annual Brock’s Blessings baseball tournament

The Gladewater Youth Sports Complex was bursting at the seams Sept. 6-7, overflowing with Brock’s Blessings.

It was the second annual charity baseball tournament in honor of the youngster, who died at age 9 after being diagnosed with osteosarcoma three years before.

“His saying that he said throughout his journey was ‘God’s got this.’ That’s something we continue to say when we’re giving back to others and we’re praying with them throughout their journeys,” said mom, Paige Gumm.

The tourney drew dozens of teams to town in Brock’s memory to help kids in the midst of their own cancer journeys.

“I just want to give back to other families, just to help them, because I know the struggles they’ve been through, because I’ve been through them myself.”

Osteosarcoma was located in Brock’s left humerus.

“We did limb salvage surgery at first but ultimately had to amputate his arm,” Gumm said. It didn’t slow down the budding ballplayer: “Brock played centerfield once his arm was amputated from the cancer.”

Last year’s inaugural tournament was a success, she said, with 47 select teams descending on Gladewater’s ballpark.

“This year we’ve grown to 60 teams,” ranging from 7U to 13U. The furthest-travelled team came in from Haughton, La.

The tournament was delayed Saturday morning due to weather, but things got underway as soon as possible Sept. 6, opening with a prayer and the U.S. National Anthem performed by Denver Thomas.

This year, the first pitch was thrown by Hagen Phillips, one of three childhood cancer survivors who received donations from Brock’s Blessings. Brock’s brother, Brody, stepped in as catcher.

This year’s other honorees were Caston Stewart and Kyndall Frederick.

“We’ve helped throughout their cancer journeys,” Gumm said. “I want to help as many people as possible in honor of my son. He was just adamant:

“God’s got this.”