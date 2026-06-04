Slack moves back under the lights

Slack’s back for a Tuesday night spotlight when the 89th annual Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo returns next week.

“We used to do it years ago that way,” says Kyle Moore, one of the rodeo’s volunteer directors. “I’ve been trying to change it back to the way it used to be, in the evening instead of in the morning,” all the better to celebrate the sport and give up-and-coming competitors a time to shine.

Many names on the rodeo’s ever-growing roster make a great showing but can’t secure one of the coveted berths in the nightly ‘perf’ under the lights of the Round-Up Rodeo arena at 2502 W. Upshur Ave. June 10-13. The rodeo’s key events Wednesday through Saturday typically only have 10 slots for athletes (the humans, that is) but Gladewater draws plenty more from throughout the state and across the country.

“We have slack days and nights to facilitate getting these cowboys and cowgirls in,” Moore explained, and setting slack as a full, free Tuesday night pre-event ensures no one’s getting baked by the summer sun: “It’s going to be easier on us and the animals.

One of the cornerstones of the local rodeo is Rafter G, Moore added. The livestock contractor keeps a deft eye on animal welfare throughout the event, and moving slack into the evening hours eases some of the stress on animals.

“We’ll start at 5:30 pm and go ’til after dark.”

Everybody’s welcome, no ticket necessary for the June 9 Slack.

“It’ll be a little bit different setup from the regular rodeo,” Moore said. In addition to free admission, “We’re going to have a taco truck so you can buy tacos that night and soft drinks. If adults want to buy an adult beverage, they can buy an adult beverage.

“We won’t have the super fanfare, the bells and whistles and specialty acts and all that.”

Slack typically draws the die-hard rodeo fans, Moore added, people who follow rodeo closely, but it’s also a great opportunity for newcomers. Maybe they can’t make the rodeo Wednesday through Saturday; maybe they want a better understanding of the challenges before the big show begins.

Everybody’ll have fun Tuesday and throughout the official events the rest of the week, Moore said.

“It’s just going to be another great rodeo, better than last year.”