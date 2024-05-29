Special needs fishing bonanza set for Saturday

C.A.S.T. for Kids is ready to net some new anglers June 1 at Lake Gladewater.

Tailored for children ages 6-18 with special needs, the ‘Catch A Special Thrill’ event aims to give the youngsters a quality outdoor recreational experience centered on fishing. Saturday’s inaugural excursion runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., centered on the lake’s boat ramp and pavilion at 1604 Lakeshore Drive.

“Our C.A.S.T. for Kids events include lots of fun and celebration,” according to organizers. “You can expect 2-3 hours of fishing, a delicious lunch and an awards celebration where your child will receive a personalized plaque.”

Notably, a parent or guardian must be present with a participating child for the entirety of the event.

In addition to donors, volunteers are needed and appreciated, with opportunities available for registration, as an on-shore helper, a boat captain or co-captain. Learn more at castforkids.org/event/lakegladewater/

“If you are volunteering for this event you should expect about 6-7 hours of time at event, arriving before participants and staying after to help wrap things up. This is a day of fishing the children, families and volunteers will never forget!”

To sign-up in advance, contact Registration Coordinator Patti Walker at 903-625-2899. For more information, reach Event Coordinator Joey Walker at 903-241-3882.