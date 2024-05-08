SPORTS ROUND-UP | Ladynecks make it to the 3rd round of the 3A softball playoffs

White Oak third baseman Davis Toliver puts the tag on a Tatum runner in the Roughnecks playoff game with the Eagles at Marshall High School. The Eagles won the series and ended the Roughnecks season.

The Gladewater Bears and White Oak Roughnecks baseball team’s began their playoff run and the White Oak Ladynecks softball team continued their quest of a state championship this week. And Gladewater and White Oak track athletes made their way to Austin for the state track meet

The Bears baseball team made the trip to Atlanta to begin their playoff series on Thursday against Elysian Fields. In game one, the game was deadlocked at 3 as it headed into extra innings but the Yellowjackets scored 4 runs in the top of the 9th inning to take a 1-0 lead in the series 7-3.

Trent Jackson, Hayden Torres, Sean Burke and Aubry Floyd all singled for Gladewater, with Burke driving in a run. Luke Brown struck out five and walked five in eight innings on the mound.

Moving on to Friday and game two, the Bears fought back multiple times but sadly saw their season come to a end 4-3. Preston Bohanon had two singles and Jeremiah Flanagan drove in two runs for Gladewater. Mason Budro added an RBI for the Bears, and Budro struck out one and walked three in six innings pitched. But still it was a great season for Zac Spears and his staff’s team as they had an amazing turnaround after winning just 2 games last season to a second place finish in district and their first playoff birth in multiple years.

Moving over to White Oak softball, the Lady Roughnecks were in Marshall to begin their 2nd round area playoff against Hooks

In game one, White Oak got on the board early and held on to win 4-3. Larkin Daniels had another big game on the mound with 9 strikeouts.

On Friday in Game two, Hooks was able to bounce back and even the series at 1-1 with a 7-3 win which forced a winner take all Game 3 on Saturday afternoon.

And in that game Larkin Daniels helped her own cause with a 3 run homerun to put White Oak up 3-0 and they would go on to win 3-1 to advance to the regional quarterfinal starting on Thursday in Grand Saline. Their opponent will be Mount Vernon. Game 1 is Thursday night at 6:30 p.m., Game 2 is Friday night at 6:30 p.m. and a if needed Game 3 would be Saturday at 2 p.m..

The Roughnecks baseball team began their playoff series against Tatum on Wednesday in Marshall and it got out of hand quickly for them as they fell 10-0.

Then in Game 2 on Friday, the Roughnecks saw their season come to a end as they fell in a pitchers duel 2-0. Jaxsen Ludlow singled twice, Caleb Maxted tripled and Kelton Cates singled for White Oak in the loss. Cates went the distance on the mound with no strikeouts and three walks. White Oak finishes their season at 12-16

Both Gladewater and White Oak had athlete’s participating in the state track meet in Austin and medals were brought home.

Gladewater’s Peyton Hunter brought home the silver medal in the 100 meter dash and the Gladewater 4×100 relay team (Jerrica Gilmore, Paytin Thompson, Kyla Lincoln and Peyton Hunter) brought home a silver medal. The 4×200 relay team (Hadassah Balcorta, Jerrica Gilmore, Peyton Hunter and Paytin Thompson) came home 5th.

White Oak’s Kyler Priest captured the bronze metal in the boy’s pole vault