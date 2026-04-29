Spring 2026 election season wraps up with Saturday polls

More than 260 early voters weighed in on Gladewater ISD’s $8.1 million bond issue and one contested school board race in the past week.

“We had 97 voters go out and vote today on the first day of early voting,” GISD Supt. Rae Ann Patty told board members after polls closed April 20.

With early voting completed April 28, Election Day runs 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Gladewater City Hall. The city has no contested races this season but is administering polling for GISD.

In White Oak, there are no challenges for city council – John Frazier, Kevin Hood and Mayor Kyle Kutch will soon begin new terms on the dais. At White Oak ISD, incumbent David Trest faces Mason Stone for the Place 4 seat (see related story). Board President Lance Noll (Place 5) and Place 3’s Stephanie McKinney are unchallenged in their reelection bids.

According to Gladewater City Clerk Judy Van Houten, 110 Gregg County voters alongside 134 from Smith and Upshur during polling April 20, 22-24. Another 20 made decisions before the Mirror’s print deadline Monday. There are at least two provisional ballots in the mix, as well, heading into the final day of polling May 2.

GISD Place 5 incumbent Cori Arevalo faces newcomer Emily Anderson for the school board seat. The victor will serve until 2029.

Board President Chris Thompson is unchallenged in his re-election bid to Place 4 for the 2026-2029 term.

If ‘Prop A’ gets a majority of ‘Yes’ votes, the school aims to issue 15-year bonds within the district’s existing credit. Remaining under the current cap, the bond issue will not increase the current tax rate, per school officials.

If approved, the funds will be used to cover a variety of capital projects at the district, including a substantial (costly) upgrade to school buses in order to comply with state law.

The school board’s planned May 11 meeting will shift one day later to accommodate the election results.

“We’re not going to be able to canvass the election until the twelfth,” Patty told the board. “It’ll be a short meeting because all we’ll do is canvass that night.

“We’ll swear in all of the board members and reorganize at the regular board meeting on June 22.”