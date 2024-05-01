Spring ’24 election draws to close with final polling Saturday at City Hall

Early voting in Gladewater’s Spring 2024 Election drew 252 residents to the polls at City Hall between April 22 and Tuesday afternoon – with no polling in ’23, the number’s a fair bit more than all votes cast in 2022 (210) and the combined total for 2021 as well, 202.

With two contested races on the ticket including the Gladewater Mayor’s seat and City Council Place 3, Tuesday marked the final day of advance polling this cycle. Election Day itself is Saturday, May 4, and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Both Gregg and Upshur County voters cast their ballots at 519 E. Broadway Ave. Results are typically tabulated and posted within an hour of polls closing, and they’ll be posted to GladewaterMirror.com and @GladewaterMirror on Facebook as soon as possible.

Local voters are tasked with choosing between Place 3 incumbent Brandy Flanagan and candidate Jim Valentine for mayor along with a choice of either outgoing Mayor Scott Owens or contender Stoney Stone for the Place 3 spot.

Councilman Michael Webber drew no challengers in his re-election bid to Place 2.

In early April, the full slate of candidates received invitations to a public Q&A hosted by the Mirror – find coverage of the forum at tinyurl.com/2024GladewaterForum. The Mirror also spotlighted the four candidates in a questionnaire published April 18 – find it on Facebook via tinyurl.com/2024GladewaterQuestionnaire.