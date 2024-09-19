St. James Baptist Church to receive historical marker 

St. James Missionary Baptist Church, the oldest African-American religious organization in Gladewater – 148 years, will be honored this Sunday and named a Texas Historical Landmark.

The Historical Marker dedication will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the church’s 2800 W. Commerce location, followed by the Church Anniversary Hour at 3 p.m..

According to information compiled by Myrtle Ruth Lucas in 1876, the Red Rock area was mostly farmland and forest. It was populated by a small group of former slaves who had been free for only 11 years. They were struggling life’s problems and wanted a place to worship God.

Sister Eliza Lockett-Ross spearheaded a plan for a place where her people could worship. It was in the home of Sister Lockett-Ross, with the cooperation of the people and the leadership of the Holy Spirit that the St. James Baptist Church was organized and began to grow.

In addition to the Eliza Lockett-Ross Family, other founders of St. James and the Red Rock Community include the families of: Anderson Barnes, Aleck Hanson, Ruff Cannon, Sandy Hawley, Anderson Brown, Ben Powell, John Manuel Floyd, Sam Moland, Perry Wilburn, Willie Dearion, and Samuel Thompkins.

In its 148 year history, St. James has not only served the spiritual needs of countless Christians, but it served the educational needs of its citizens before consolidation with Gladewater Independent School District back in the early 1930’s, when the Red Rock School was located on this property. Presently, St. James serves as a polling place in the Upshur County political arena, so it even serves the political needs of the people who live in this precinct.

Twenty-nine ministers have served this church as its pastor. Their names are: Rev. John H. Baptiste, Rev. John Showy, Rev. June Sheppard, Rev. W.T. Bartlett, Rev. L.J. Holloway, Rev. R.T. Barnes, Rev. J.L.T. Brown, Rev. H.R. Robinson, Rev. Moten J. Walker, Rev. W.D. Hardeman, Rev. G. H. Adams, Rev. J.H. Reeves, Rev. T. C. Rodgers, Rev. Franklin, Rev. Butter, Rev. C.C. Wilson, Rev. A.F. Salters, Rev. A.P. Sparks, Rev. G.H. Adams, Rev. L.C. Johnson, Rev. L.A. Murphy, Rev. R.D. Dangerfield, Rev. J.E. Hill, Rev. J.M. Green, Rev. R.L.J. Moore, Rev. Sam Lawson, Rev. Damien Reese, and Rev. Ronald Fields. The present pastor is Rev. James L. Collins.

St. James worked tirelessly to attain this recognition and those members responsible for this include: Sis. Ann Clay, Sis. Ever Grace Derrick, Sis. Frankie Dearion, Sis. Tabbatha Criss Jones and Bro. Darren Richardson.