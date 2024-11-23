State financial accountability ratings released

The Texas Education Agency has released its final 2023-2024 financial accountability ratings, which show 83% of Texas public schools earned an “A” rating, reflecting “a continued commitment to effective financial management practices so that they can best serve students,” a news release stated.

Districts get a letter grade for financial accountability and management.

Gladewater ISD received an “A = Superior Achievement,” while White Oak ISD received a “C = Meets Standard Achievement” rating. Union Grove ISD received an “A = Superior Achievement.”

FIRST ratings are calculated using 21 financial indicators for both traditional school districts and public charter schools, such as administrative cost expenditures; the accuracy of a district or charter school’s financial information submitted to TEA; and any financial vulnerabilities or material weaknesses in internal controls as determined by an external auditor.

A dozen public school districts and 10 charter schools were rated substandard and given an “F.” Those districts were Culberson County-Allamoore, Fannindel, Karnes City, Shepherd, Denver City, Tioga, Matagorda, Overton, Hitchcock, Sunray, Dew, and Wylie.

Charter schools receiving failing grades for financial accountability were Bexar County Academy, Prelude Preparatory Charter School, Academy of Dallas, Gateway Charter Academy, Education Center International Academy, Texas Preparatory School Westlake Academy Charter School, Rocketship Public Schools, Texas Empowerment Academy, and Austin Discovery School.

Readers can look up how school districts in their area fared by going here: https://tinyurl.com/3x8ddmab.