Statewide Veterans ﻿Job Fair set Nov. 6 in Tyler

Workforce Solutions East Texas will host its largest hiring event of the year – celebrating Texas Workforce Commission’s (TWC) 13th annual Hiring Red, White & You! with 75+ employers on Wednesday, November 6. This statewide event connects employers with veterans, transitioning military members, and military spouses. East Texas’ event will be held at the Rose Garden Center located at 420 Rose Park Drive in Tyler from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM and is open to the public to attend.

Information on how employers and job seekers can participate in the local Hiring Red, White & You! event can be found at www.easttexasworkforce.org/ hrwy.

“East Texas is blessed to have so many vets to call our neighbors. Knowledge, skills and abilities, hard-won across the country and around the world, make our communities stronger and more vibrant. Please join us to share a valuable resource with our local employers – YOU! They need you and are anxious to enlist your talents. They just don’t know it yet,” said Doug Shryock, Lt Col USAF (ret), Executive Director, Workforce Solutions East Texas.

“Texas is home to 1.5 million veterans whose skills and experience are crucial contributors to the state’s economic success,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “TWC’s veterans’ programs, including Hiring Red, White & You!, provide Texas veterans with resources designed to enhance their success in the Texas workforce.”

During this year’s event, TWC and Texas Workforce Solutions will host more than 30 events across the state from November 1-22 in partnership with the Office of Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Veterans Commission, and the Texas Medical Center. Since 2012, these free hiring events have connected more than 24,000 employers with 137,000 job seekers, including 47,000 veterans. Hiring Red, White and You! events have also resulted in more than 3,400 same-day hires.

“Hiring, Red, White & You! provides support and resources available to help our veterans obtain a high-demand career in our strong labor force and thriving Texas economy,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “Over the past 12 years, this event has helped thousands of veterans and military spouses find meaningful employment, and TWC is committed to continuing that work.”

Employers can participate in Hiring Red, White & You! at no cost and are encouraged to contact their local Workforce Solutions Office for more information. Employers who hire veterans may be eligible for the Work Opportunity Tax Credit, which allows up to $9,600 in federal business income or payroll tax benefits. Through the WeHireVets initiative, TWC recognizes businesses where veterans comprise at least 10% of the workforce.

“Our veterans bring employers value through the extensive training, leadership, and a unique work ethic gained in service to our country,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Joe Esparza. “I’m proud to be among a growing population of our veteran workforce and I encourage Texas employers to participate in Hiring Red, White & You! events to open doors and opportunities for veterans and their families.”

Employers can find additional information on Hiring Red, White & You! events at twc.texas.gov/hrwy. For information on all veteran workforce services available in Texas, visit https://www.twc.texas.gov/ services/veterans.