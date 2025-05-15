Street sweeper presentation on tap May 15 after council gets post-election update

The Gladewater City Council will begin Thursday’s monthly session with recognition of outgoing members Teddy Sorrells and Rocky Hawkins as they finish up their terms in Places 4 & 6, respectively.

A reception for the men runs 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 at 519 E. Broadway, and the regular meeting begins at 6 p.m. Kicking off with opening prayer, pledges and the recognition, Hawkins’ and Sorrells’ s successors will take their oaths of office immediately after alongside two returning councilmen.

Hawkins withdrew from the race early this Spring and will be followed in Place 6 by Milton Anderson. Challenger William Blackmon won Place 4 after early voting in late April and Election Day polling May 3.

Longtime Place 5 councilman Elijah “Sonny” Anderson won his re-election bid against challenger Mark McGinnis earlier this month, and Place 7’s Kevin Clark drew no opponent in his pursuit of another term on the dais at Gladewater City Hall.

Once the four oaths are completed and the members join Mayor Brandy Flanagan, Michael Weber and Stoney Stone, the group is scheduled to elect Mayor Pro Tem – the post is currently held by Sonny Anderson. After the elected officials are settled, there’s a range of other items on the evening’s agenda, beginning with the Mayor’s Comments (which includes council members’ community kudos) followed by Charlie Smith’s City Manager’s Report.

One key item in the mix is a presentation by Dane Clarke of Kinloch about street sweeper equipment.

Among action items, the council will consider a Specific Use Permit application from HBP Liquor, LLC, new owner of 1975 S. Tyler Street. It’s standard procedure when a ‘Package Store’ changes hands. The officials will also ‘discuss and consider’ the city’s financial audit for Fiscal Year 2023-2024, a Black Gold Service Award Policy, a new ‘Engagement & Rotation of External Auditors’ policy and a nomination to the Upshur County Appraisal District Board of Directors to fill an unexpired term.

There will also be discussion of a service agreement between Lone Star Consulting and the City of Gladewater – the Washington, D.C. firm aims to work with local officials and staffers to help secure Infrastructure Act funding for projects here.

The group will enter closed session for the annual review of the Municipal Judge (Justice of the Peace Tim Bryan) as well as an economic development performance incentive. Any action will be taken in public.

Notably, earlier in the night, the May 15 consent agenda (a group of items typically approved with one action and no discussion) includes consideration of a blanket permit for Jackson Foltyn’s inaugural Gladewater Jazz Fest, set Friday and Saturday, May 16-17, at Jackson’s Cozy Theatre downtown.