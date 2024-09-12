Suspects Arrested for Dog Fighting

On Monday, September 9, 2024, at approximately 10:30 am, Smith County Animal Control

responded to an animal cruelty call at 9444 C R 4136, in the northern portion of Smith County.

Upon the arrival of Animal Control Officers, they observed many dogs at this location and

visible evidence of animal cruelty.

At this point, Animal Control notified the Smith County Sheriff’s Office for assistance. Upon the

arrival of Smith County Investigators, a sweep of the property was conducted to check the

welfare of a large amount of Pit Bull and Pit Bull mix dogs scattered about the property. Many

of the dogs were without food and water, while others had injuries consistent with dog fighting.

Investigators detained Kerry Jermon Isiah Jones – 34 due to reasonable suspicion that he was

involved in criminal activity, namely Animal Cruelty. After further investigation, Kerry Jones

was placed under arrest for Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals by failing unreasonably to provide

necessary food, water, care, or shelter for an animal in his custody.

Investigators prepared an affidavit and presented it to County Court-at-Law 2 Judge Sara

Maynard who issued a search warrant for the property. Investigators also prepared animal

seizure paperwork and presented it to Smith County Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Judge Derrick

Choice. Judge Choice signed the paperwork granting the Sheriff’s Office and Animal Control

authority to remove all dogs from this property.

During this investigation, evidence consistent with a dog fighting operation was seized from the

property as well as evidence indicating that dog fighting occurred at this location. Also,

marijuana and THC products were located on the property, which precipitated the need for a

narcotics search warrant. At that time, Investigators prepared an affidavit and presented it to

Judge Sara Maynard who issued a search warrant for the seizure of the narcotics. Investigators

retrieved approximately seven pounds of packaged marijuana as well as THC products.

A total of 59 dogs were safely seized from the property as well as two cats. Of those 59 dogs, 6

sustained significant injury consistent with dog fighting and were taken for veterinary care.

Later in the same day, an arrest affidavit was presented to 114 th State District Judge Reeve

Jackson who subsequently issued a warrant on Kerry Russel for the criminal offense of Dog

Fighting with a bond set at $550,000.

On September 10, 2024, Michael Cameron Jones was taken into custody on a warrant for the

criminal offense of Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals. Judge Reeve Jackson also issued this

warrant and set bond at $500,000. Both Kerry Jones and Michael Jones continue to be housed

at the Smith County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation with additional arrests possible.

