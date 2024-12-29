Swearing ceremony slated

Several Upshur County officials who were returned to office in the 2024 general election will be sworn in for new four-year terms at 11 a.m. New Year’s Day (Wednesday, Jan. 1) at the Upshur County Justice Center in Gilmer. The ceremony, usually held at the 87-year-old county courthouse, will be conducted instead at the nearby justice center since the courthouse is undergoing a multi-million dollar historical restoration.

Most, though not all, of those taking the oath for new terms – all Republicans – were re-elected or returned to office without opposition in either the party primary or November general election.

Only Sheriff Larry Webb faced opposition in both the March primary and general election. He defeated Mark Case in the primary and Democrat Brandon Williams in the general.