SWEPCO offers 10 tips to save as the temperatures rises 

With temperatures expected to hit 100 degrees in many parts of the Ark-La-Tex in the coming days, Southwestern Electric Power Co., an American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) company, offers 10 tips to help customers manage both the heat and their electric bill.

Turn off lights and electronics when not in use. Replace incandescent light bulbs with ENERGY STAR-certified LEDs. Pull the plug on devices, like phone chargers, when not in use. These still consume energy even when turned off. Use smart power strips for electronics likes computers and televisions. These can sense when a device is turned off or not being used and will shut off the power automatically. Close blinds and drapes during the day to keep the heat out. Save up to 10% on cooling costs by increasing your thermostat’s temperature setting by seven to 10 degrees Fahrenheit higher for at least eight hours a day. Replace air conditioner filters. Clean filters can lower air conditioner energy consumption up to 15%. Use ceiling fans to cool you while in a room. Turn the fan off when leaving. Caulk, weather-strip and insulate windows and doors wherever air leaks are found. Use large appliances, such as a dishwasher, clothes washer and dryer, as late in the evening as possible. These appliances add heat to a home and make an HVAC system work harder.

For more ways to save, visit SWEPCO.com/Save.