SWEPCO offers 10 tips to save as the temperatures rises 

With temperatures expected to hit 100 degrees in many parts of the Ark-La-Tex in the coming days, Southwestern Electric Power Co., an American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) company, offers 10 tips to help customers manage both the heat and their electric bill.
- Turn off lights and electronics when not in use.
- Replace incandescent light bulbs with ENERGY STAR-certified LEDs.
- Pull the plug on devices, like phone chargers, when not in use. These still consume energy even when turned off.
- Use smart power strips for electronics likes computers and televisions. These can sense when a device is turned off or not being used and will shut off the power automatically.
- Close blinds and drapes during the day to keep the heat out.
- Save up to 10% on cooling costs by increasing your thermostat’s temperature setting by seven to 10 degrees Fahrenheit higher for at least eight hours a day.
- Replace air conditioner filters. Clean filters can lower air conditioner energy consumption up to 15%.
- Use ceiling fans to cool you while in a room. Turn the fan off when leaving.
- Caulk, weather-strip and insulate windows and doors wherever air leaks are found.
- Use large appliances, such as a dishwasher, clothes washer and dryer, as late in the evening as possible. These appliances add heat to a home and make an HVAC system work harder.
For more ways to save, visit SWEPCO.com/Save.