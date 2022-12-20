SWEPCO offers tips ahead of extreme winter weather potential

SHREVEPORT, La. (December 20, 2022) – Southwestern Electric Power Co. is urging customers to be prepared for a potential extreme winter weather event Thursday and Friday. Forecasts predict dangerous, below-freezing temperatures, high winds and some wintry precipitation across Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana. These factors can stress the electric grid and cause utility problems. SWEPCO personnel are prepared if power outages occur and are asking customers to do the same by following these tips.

Plan ahead

Develop a plan for you and your family. Decide now what you’ll do if there’s an extended power outage.

If you or a family member relies on uninterrupted electric service for health reasons, make a plan now in case there are extended outages.

Gather an emergency outage kit that includes a portable heater. Review and follow safety specifications before using.

Make sure your contact information – including your cell number – is current with family, friends and others.

Learn more about making an emergency kit and get other preparedness tips at SWEPCO.com/Outages/StormPrep

Stay connected

Charge power banks ahead of time to help keep your cell phones charged.

Report outages and check power restoration status at SWEPCO.com/Outages

Download the SWEPCO mobile app for quick access to outage information: SWEPCO.com/App.

Sign up to get SWEPCO alerts: SWEPCO.com/Alerts.

Follow SWEPCO on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Be safe