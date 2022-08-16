SWEPCO to waive late fees, offer extended payment plans to help with high bill concerns

Southwestern Electric Power Co. announced today new measures to help residential customers facing high bills due to increased demand and rising fuel costs.

All SWEPCO residential customers can get their late fees waived and take advantage of an extended payment plan that gives them up to 12 months to pay their bill in full. In some cases, deposits can also be waived. These are similar programs offered during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We understand customers are concerned about the rising cost of electricity across our region as we have experienced record-breaking heat this summer coupled with rising fuel costs,” said Malcolm Smoak, SWEPCO president and Chief Operating Officer. “We want to give customers every opportunity to keep their electric service connected at home. These new measures will allow customers the ability to continue paying toward their electric bill while giving them peace of mind knowing they will remain connected to their service.”

Residential customers wishing to get late fees and deposits waived must call 1-888-216-3523 to speak with a SWEPCO representative who can also help set them up on an extended payment plan.

Customers should be aware that SWEPCO is experiencing ongoing high call volumes. Customers who are current on their account can choose to make payment arrangements online by logging in at SWEPCO.com/Assist or over the phone by using our automated feature when calling 1-888-216-3523.

These flexible options will be available to residential customers through Oct. 31, 2022.



Average Monthly Payment plan

Customers who are current on their bill can also sign up for our Average Monthly Payment plan, which can help spread the costs throughout the year, avoiding seasonal spikes. To sign up, visit SWEPCO.com/AMP.

Help a neighbor in need

Our Neighbor to Neighbor program offers customers who can lend a helping hand the opportunity to give to those who are experiencing financial hardships. Administered through the Dollar Energy Fund, customers can make a monthly donation of any amount on their monthly bill, providing eligible customers with a utility assistance grant directly to their own bill. To sign up, customers can visit ourNeighbor to Neighbor Donation page.

Customers can also give directly to a family member, friend or neighbor in need through the Lighting Utility Voucher (LUV) program. The credit can be applied directly to the recipient’s account. Customers can visit SWEPCO.com/LUV to download the form and mail in their contribution using a check or money order.