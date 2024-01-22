Teen arrested in Sunday shooting

On Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, at approximately 8:49 p.m., Upshur County deputies responded to the 1600 block of Lupine Road in reference to a shooting that had just occurred.

According to a Monday afternoon sheriff’s press release, upon arrival and investigation, Upshur County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Investigators learned that an 18 year old male, of Mt. Pleasant, Texas was shot multiple times during the course of an alleged drug related dispute over payment for marijuana.

Evidence at the scene clearly indicated that another subject, who had traveled to the location with the injured victim, was also an intended target, however he was not injured.

The gunshot victim was transported to UT Health Hospital with serious injuries. Shaun Michael Brown, 19 years of age, was arrested at the scene and charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Anthony Betterton set bond at $50,000 dollars for each count, for a total of $100,000.

Mr. Brown is still in jail at the time of this release.

A firearm used in the incident was recovered at the scene, as was several ounces of marijuana that had been strewn about the crime scene during the dispute.

This investigation is still active.