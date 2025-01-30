Teenage suspect arraigned following weekend break-in, UGISD picks up the pieces

A teenager from the Union Grove community was arrested and arraigned on $300,000 bond over the weekend following a break-in that ended with more than $150,000 in damage at the school district.

Authorities allege 17-year-old George Osborn Merrill III wreaked havoc at Union Grove High School late Friday night. He’s charged with criminal mischief, a second degree felony for vandalism valued between $150,000 and $300,000.

Damaged property reportedly included exterior doors, a set of restrooms, computers, water fountains, televisions, several trophy cases and more.

Repairs got underway immediately, with multiple companies stepping up for clean-up and restoration. The school opened as usual Monday morning and with a renewed focus on after-hours security.

In a Saturday morning post, Upshur County Sheriff’s Office uploaded surveillance stills of the baseball bat-wielding suspect, noting the crime occurred about 11:30 p.m. Jan. 24. The ‘extensive damage’ was called in about 6 a.m. Saturday, impacting a classroom building and one housing the gymnasium, cafeteria and band hall.

A subsequent post the same day announced a suspect had been identified and jailed.

Merrill reportedly attended school at Union Grove in the past but has not been part of the student body for several years. He was arraigned Sunday in an appearance before Upshur County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Lyle Potter.

According to Sheriff Larry Webb, his office received no call of an alarm activating. UGISD Superintendent Kelly Moore told The Mirror Monday an alarm “was not in use at the time” because “we’ve had some issues with it” and the school has had no problems after school hours.

Moore said the damaged glass alone represents a substantial cost. She couldn’t recall any specific vandalism at the district in the past.

“If we have, it’s been very minor, nothing major. We have so many safety and security things in place,” she noted. That said, “Obviously, at night things are going to change for the security of our district.”

In a weekend post on social media, Moore thanked the Union Grove community for its outpouring of support, including a shoutout to the various companies that stepped forward on repairs.

“While we work to restore the campus, we will evaluate safety measures to deter similar incidents in the future,” she added. “We will not allow this isolated act of vandalism to overshadow the great accomplishments of our students and staff this school year.”

In a follow-up post Monday, Moore noted UGISD is in compliance with state safety requirements and would proceed with upgrades to the secondary campus.

“This is not a quick, overnight fix. During the school day, we have several safety protocols in place. After hours, when the buildings are locked, and we are not at school, we can always add to secure the facilities better and we will,” she explained. “When it comes to safety, there are things I can discuss and things I cannot discuss, but it is the most important part of my job and the job of our faculty and staff. I take full ownership over the places the district fell short in this situation and I will address those and act accordingly.”

Moore’s gratified there wasn’t more damage to the prized pieces of the district’s heritage.

“Union Grove history is so rich. We wouldn’t be here now if not for those people. We have so much history in those cases,” she said Monday. “I want to get that back and displayed because it’s important to our district, it’s important to our community and our alumni. That’s what makes us who we are, and that’s what’s important to me.

“My prayers go out to everybody involved in this situation. As an educator, I did feel anger that day. It’s a sad situation. I think everybody can agree with that. I have damaged property — a young man is going to be held accountable for that. I hate it all the way around. It’s a heartbreaking situation, to say the least.”