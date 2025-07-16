Texas Drawn Hunt Program Opens Applications for 2025 – 26 Season

AUSTIN – Hunters now have new opportunities and scenery to experience this fall through Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) drawn hunt permits program.

Through this program, hunters are issued permits for drawn hunts on both public and private lands throughout Texas. Applications are now being accepted for a shot at nearly 9,600 permits in more than 60 high-quality hunt categories.

“It is an affordable way to get to hunt, but more importantly, the offerings in the public hunt draw system allow you to potentially hunt one end of Texas to the other for potentially every species Texas has to offer!” said Kelly Edmiston, TPWD public hunting coordinator. “From the Panhandle to South Texas, to the Trans-Pecos and the Pineywoods, you could be selected for a hunting spot at a state park, wildlife management area, national wildlife refuge or private property. Variety is the key and the opportunity is there.”

Hunts for white-tailed and mule deer, pronghorn, turkey, alligator and dove, plus guided packages for exotic species and bighorn sheep are a few types of hunts available through the Texas public drawn hunt system. Last year, more than 300,000 applications were submitted to TPWD.

Application deadlines are the 1st and 15th of each month between Aug. 1 and Nov. 1. For example, applications for all alligator hunt categories and private land dove hunts are due Aug. 1, while deadlines for archery deer, archery mule deer, pronghorn, private land pronghorn and javelina are Aug. 15.

Application fees range from free to $3 to $10, depending on the hunt category. If selected, adult hunters may need to pay a special permit fee of $80 for regular hunts or $130 for extended hunts. Categories such as youth-only hunts and specified others do not require application or permit fees. Permits are open to residents and non-resident hunters alike.

To apply for e-Postcard hunts and U.S. Forest Service antlerless deer permits, applicants must have a current Annual Public Hunt Permit (APH). APH permits go on sale annually on Aug. 15. Last year, 59,605 APH permits were sold, generating approximately $2.8 million in revenue for wildlife conservation and public hunting opportunities.

The Drawn Hunts Catalog interactive map shows all drawn hunt opportunities by category or by area. All applications, fee payments and permit issuance are handled electronically. All applicants will need internet access, an email address and a credit or debit card to participate. The most effective way to access the system is thought the customer ID number from the applicant’s hunting or fishing license.

Visit the drawn hunt website for a full list of category deadlines. Hunters can apply until 11:59 p.m. CST on the application deadline. Applicants can check their drawing status online at any time.

For more information or to start the application process, visit TPWD Drawn Hunts. For questions, contact hunt@tpwd.texas.gov or call (512) 389-4505 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday- Friday.