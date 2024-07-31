Texas drawn hunt program opens for the 2024-25 season applications

AUSTIN – Hunters will have new opportunities and scenery this fall through the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) drawn hunt permits program.

The program, which issues permits for drawn hunts on both public and private lands throughout Texas, is now accepting applications for a shot at nearly 9,400 permits in more than 60 high-quality hunt categories.

“The opportunities offered through our online Public Hunt Draw System give hunters a tremendous variety to hunt and see Texas at an affordable cost” said Kelly Edmiston, TPWD public hunting coordinator. “Throughout the state, we have seen lack of access to land being a major barrier of entry for folks interested in hunting. The public hunt program gives everyone an opportunity to hunt without the costly investment.”

Among the offerings available through the Texas Public Drawn Hunts system: hunts for white-tailed and mule deer, pronghorn, turkey, alligator and dove, plus guided packages for exotic species and bighorn sheep. There were 292,000 applications last year.

Applicants for e-Postcard hunts and U.S. Forest Service (USFS) Antlerless Deer Permits must have a current Annual Public Hunt Permit (APH) to apply. APH permits go on sale annually on Aug. 15. Last year, the sale of 58,417 APH permits generated approximately $2.7 million in revenue for wildlife conservation and public hunting opportunities.

The Drawn Hunts Catalog interactive map shows all drawn hunt opportunities by category or by area. All applications, fee payments and permit issuance are handled electronically. To participate, applicants will need internet access, an email address and a credit or debit card. The customer ID number from the applicant’s hunting or fishing license is the most effective way to access the system.

Application fees range from free to $3 or $10, depending on the hunt category. Adult hunters who are selected may need to pay a special permit fee of $80 for regular hunts and $130 for extended hunts. Some categories, such as the youth-only hunts, require no application fees or permit fees. Permits are open to resident and non-resident hunters alike.

Application deadlines are the 1st and 15th of each month between Aug. 1 and Nov. 1. Aug. 1 is the deadline for all alligator hunt categories and private lands dove hunts. Aug. 15 is the deadline for archery deer, archery mule deer, pronghorn, private land pronghorn and javelina.

A full list of category deadlines can be found on the Drawn Hunts Deadlines webpage. Hunters can apply until 11:59 p.m. CST on the application deadline. Applicants can check their drawing status online at any time.

For more information or to start the application process, visit TPWD Drawn Hunts. For questions, contact hunt@tpwd.texas.gov or call (512) 389-4505 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday- Friday.