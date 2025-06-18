Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center Grand Re-Opening Slated for July 1

ATHENS – Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center (TFFC) will welcome the public back July 1 for its grand re-opening following major renovations.

Renovations commenced in August 2023, updating nearly 300,000 gallons of aquariums, adding new large aquariums, renovating the Toyota Fishes of Texas theater and other existing exhibits and adding new exhibits. The project also enhanced recreational fishing ponds, like Lake Zebco and Strike King Pond. Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation (TPWF) and the Friends of TFFC provided $8.5 million in funding for the project.

“TFFC has always been such a wonderful place for Texans and people across the country to connect to the fish, fishing and fisheries resources of Texas while learning of the important work the men and women of the TPWD Inland Fisheries Division conduct to conserve and manage these resources,” said Tom Lang, TFFC Director. “With this renewal of TFFC’s facilities, fishing ponds and piers, equipment, exhibits and educational programming, we again have a first-class facility to support the fisheries conservation journey of visitors for decades to come.”

The July 1 re-opening kicks off with a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Athens Chamber of Commerce and activities culminate July 6 with the annual City of Athens Independence Day event “Fireworks at the Fisheries,” a spectacular fireworks display over the hatchery ponds.

Admission for adults is $5.50 with spring and summer hours of operation through August with opening times from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 p.m.–4 p.m. on Sunday. From September through February, the facility closes on Tuesdays.